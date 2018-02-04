Filed Under:Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Bradley Cooper, Diddy, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Joe Biden, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, Super Bowl, Tiffany Haddish
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continued to celebrate their one-year anniversary at the Super Bowl.

The two were seen holding hands backstage at the U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance. When asked by a reporter what he thought of the game, Rodriguez said he was enjoying it.

Lopez gave a shout-out to her beau at a concert in Minnesota on Saturday night, saying “today is a very special day.”

“I don’t want to get all mushy but baby this song is for you, she said before performing her new single, “Us.”

Other celebrities who attended the game included Bradley Cooper, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Steph Curry, Diddy, former Vice President Joe Biden, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

