MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not everyone wants to linger after the Big Game — some fans are headed to the airport as soon as it ends, instead of paying for another night in a hotel.

Because of this, the airport is getting ready for a lot of overnight guests, preparing sleeping mats for travelers at the airport Sunday night.

(credit: Metropolitan Airports Commission)

According to the Star Tribune, airport officials say the lights will be dimmed, overhead sound will be turned down and more security staff will be working to accommodate anyone spending the night.

An estimated 1 million visitors made their way to the Twin Cities this past week. Many of them flew into Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport on commercial flights, but others arrived in style — about 1,100 private jets flew into town. MSP only has room for 275 jets — that’s where regional airports like Flying Cloud and St. Paul’s Holman Field come in.

Holman quadrupled its number of fuel tankers and de-icing rigs. The airport is closing two of three runways to make more room for parking the private jets.

