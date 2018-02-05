MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Maplewood say no one was injured when a third-grade student fired an officer’s gun while it was holstered Monday afternoon.
According to the Maplewood Police Department, the school liaison officer at Harmony Learning Center was sitting on a bench in the gym talking to students when a third-grader pulled the trigger on the officer’s holstered weapon.
The bullet hit the floor. Police said the officer did not know the student was touching his gun until it was fired.
Police said the holster had a trigger guard which typically prevents the weapon from being fired while holstered, but the child’s “small finger” was able to pull the trigger.
The Maplewood Police Department is reviewing the incident, as well as the type of holster the officer was using.