MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the players in Sunday night’s game grew up here in Minnesota.
Beau Allen is a defensive lineman for the Philadephia Eagles. He graduated from Minnetonka High School in 2010 and went on to play for the Wisconsin Badgers.
“It’s so much fun, man. It’s probably the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” he said on the field, moments after the game.
His parents, Susie and Matt Allen, came on the field as well to celebrate with their son.
“We’re so happy for Beau, it’s so awesome,” Susie said.
“For the whole team — they’re great guys,” Matt said. “We’re just beyond the moon, it’s incredible.”
Matt and Susie said they had a huge party Saturday night to celebrate Beau being in the Super Bowl. Beau will be getting his Super Bowl ring in the coming weeks.