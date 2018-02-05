MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 7-year-old boy who was critically injured in a sledding accident has died, according to his family.

Simon Caquelin of St. Paul was hospitalized on Jan. 27 after his sled hit a tree while on a camping trip at the Fred C. Anderson Boy Scout Camp in Western Wisconsin. Doctors said the boy fractured his skull and

In an entry on the boy’s CaringBridge page, his mother said he died early Monday morning. She also said doctors were able to use several of his organs to help others in need.

“To family, friends, strangers, and more – I have read all your words, I have felt all your hugs, I have shared in all your tears,” the post said. “The greatest gift you can give me is to remember my boy and to live like he did – help others, make friends, love God, have fun, smile, and sing out loud every chance you get.”