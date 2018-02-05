MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Louis Park day care provider is charged with murder in a baby’s death.
Sylwia Pawlak-Reynolds, 42, is charged with second-degree murder in the July death of an 11-month-old boy, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.
According to a criminal complaint, Minneapolis police responded on the morning of July 12 to Pawlak-Reynolds’ home, where she ran a day care service. There, on an outside table, they found the young child unresponsive. Pawlak-Reynolds was screaming.
The boy was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center and declared dead the next day. Doctors told police that the child had arrived in their care brain dead.
Following examinations, doctors said the child likely suffered abusive head trauma, consistent with shaking. Pawlak-Reynolds told police that the child just went limp.
Following the child’s death, Pawlak-Reynolds’ day care license was suspended. She is not in custody.
If convicted of the murder charge, she faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.