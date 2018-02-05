MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Just hours after Justin Timberlake performed in the Super Bowl LII halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium, the pop superstar’s return to Minnesota was already on the calendar.
On Monday, the Xcel Energy Center announced that Timberlake would bring his Man of the Woods Tour to St. Paul on Sept. 28.
Tickets for the concert are slated to go on sale Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.
Timberlake, 37, was the star of Sunday night’s Pepsi Halftime Show. He sang a number of his hits, featured the University of Minnesota marching band and made a tribute to the late Minnesota music legend Prince, who died in 2016.
While some thought the tribute to Minneapolis’ most famous son would have been upsetting to The Purple One, others appreciated that he was honored on Minnesota’s Super Bowl stage.