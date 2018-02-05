MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Lakeville man is facing drug charges after police found thousands of drug-laced gummies in his car during a traffic stop Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, a Lakeville Police officer pulled over 23-year-old Austin James Hagen for an equipment violation. The officer said he smelled marijuana in the car, so he searched the vehicle.
In Hagen’s car, the officer found around several Tupperware bins full with 99 pounds of “candy-like gummies” containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.
Hagen is charged with one count of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.
“This is the second case within the past week that our office has charged in arrests made in Lakeville involving a large amount of ‘gummies’ containing THC,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said.