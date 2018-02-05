MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Michele Bachmann, a Republican former U.S. Representative, has told a radio host that she will not run for Senate this fall.
Bachmann previously said she hadn’t ruled out running for the seat. Bachmann gave an interview late last year to televangelist Jim Bakker, in which she said she was praying about whether she should return to “the swamp.”
The interview came in the wake of the resignation of Sen. Al Franken, who was embroiled in a string of accusations of sexual impropriety.
In a recent interview with Christian radio host Jan Markell, Bachmann said that she hadn’t received the message from above to go forth with another political run.
“It became very clear to me that I wasn’t hearing any call from God to do this,” Bachmann said.
So far, the only Republican to publicly launch a campaign for the November special election is state Sen. Karin Housley.
Experts say that both parties are expected to spend $20 million in the special election.