MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A legendary songwriter and performer is calling it quits, but not before making one last stop in Minnesota.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, Paul Simon — half of the duo Simon & Garfunkel — announced he would finally stop touring, but not before a “Farewell Tour” across the U.S., in Canada, and even several cities in Europe this summer.

Among the stops on the tour is a June 8 performance at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians,” Simon wrote on Facebook. “Mostly, though, I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing.”

Simon also cited the death of his band’s longtime guitarist in December as a contributing factor in his decision. He also said he may still occasionally perform, and donate the proceeds of those concerts to charity.