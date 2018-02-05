MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As Minneapolis was in the national spotlight during Super Bowl LII, so were many of the state’s high school dance teams.

When P!nk sang the national anthem, the dance teams from Eastview and Lakeville North held up a giant American flag.

Several other dance teams – from Wayzata, Maple Grove, Farmington, Burnsville, Prior Lake and Lakeville South – also performed during the Pepsi Halftime Show, when Justin Timberlake took center stage at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Their involvement with the Super Bowl performance was kept secret by the young dancers.

After the big game, however, many teams expressed their feelings on the once-in-a-lifetime experience via social media.

We are so grateful that we had the opportunity to hold the flag with @Eastview_LDT during the National Anthem at Super Bowl 52. pic.twitter.com/eTdqxPbGFs — LN Lake Liners DT (@lnlakeliners) February 5, 2018

An amazing experience to dance alongside @jtimberlake in the #SBLIIhalftime! A HUGE shoutout to @MGSHPrincipal, Ricardo, Rhonda, @MSHSL and all of MGSH for making this possible for us! We will cherish these memories forever! #justintimberlake #boldnorth #mshsl #PEPSIHALFTIMESHOW pic.twitter.com/MR6VlNxE2y — MG Dance Team (@MapleGroveDT) February 5, 2018

How do you top off a Section Championship? A #SBLII halftime show w/ @jtimberlake Great job Trojets! @WayzataDance

Good luck at state! pic.twitter.com/SEDfaQUSVl — WayzataPublicSchools (@wayzataschools) February 5, 2018

Some photos from PLDT tonight at the super bowl. pic.twitter.com/HUD1xYXucV — PL Lakers (@PLLakers) February 5, 2018

It was such an amazing experience being able to dance with @jtimberlake at the @SuperBowl 💜💙

This is an unforgettable moment that we will remember forever #tigerproud pic.twitter.com/i9NX6y6qG1 — Farmington DT (@FarmingtonDT) February 5, 2018

The Blazettes Super Bowl LII Team just danced with Justin Timberlake! So proud of these girls! Go Blazettes! pic.twitter.com/FxxCvBWuLl — Burnsville Blazettes (@BHSblazettes) February 5, 2018