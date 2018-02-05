Filed Under:Dance Teams, Justin Timberlake, Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As Minneapolis was in the national spotlight during Super Bowl LII, so were many of the state’s high school dance teams.

When P!nk sang the national anthem, the dance teams from Eastview and Lakeville North held up a giant American flag.

Several other dance teams – from Wayzata, Maple Grove, Farmington, Burnsville, Prior Lake and Lakeville South – also performed during the Pepsi Halftime Show, when Justin Timberlake took center stage at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Their involvement with the Super Bowl performance was kept secret by the young dancers.

After the big game, however, many teams expressed their feelings on the once-in-a-lifetime experience via social media.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch