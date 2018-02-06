MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — A third-grader grabbed and fired a police officer’s service weapon Monday while the officer was visiting an east metro elementary school.

No one was hurt in the incident, which happened in the the gym at the Harmony Learning Center, a school for special needs children in Maplewood.

School District 622 sent home a notice to parents saying that a police liaison officer was visiting a physical education class and while sitting on a bench a “curious student” stuck his finger into the police officer’s holster and accidentally fired his gun into the gym floor.

The school’s superintendent declined to comment on camera but said she was grateful no one was hurt.

The initial statement from the Maplewood police said the child’s small finger was able to reach inside a level 3 security holster.

Maplewood police say the officer involved, Lonn Bakke, is a 21-year veteran with no other complaints against him.

Superintendent Christine Osorio said she is thankful that officers from the Maplewood Police Department visited the child’s home Monday night to assure him and his family the child was not at fault.

Maplewood police say Bakke remains on duty as the investigation continues.

Maplewood police say the officer’s Glock 22 double action handgun does not have a safety.

Local gun experts tell WCCO the level 3 holster the gun was in should have prevented any kind of accidental discharge.

Maplewood police say the investigation into the incident remains on-going.