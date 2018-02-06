MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — More than 30 police officers have been subpoenaed as part of a grand jury investigation into the fatal police shooting of an Australian woman in Minneapolis.

The grand jury is scheduled to begin its work Tuesday as prosecutors decide whether to charge Officer Mohamed Noor in the July death of 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond. She was shot in an alley as Noor and his partner responded to her call about a possible sex assault behind her home.

Minneapolis’ police union president, Bob Kroll, says most of the 30 officers subpoenaed to testify are Noor’s trainers and academy educators.

“They have no relevant information from the incident that night,” Kroll said.

He described one of the officers who got a subpoena as a field training sergeant.

“When Officer Noor went through field training a few years ago, it was on his shift. Since then this sergeant has had about a hundred people come through for a month or two on his shift,” he said. “You don’t remember them. You remember the really good ones and you remember the ones who struggled and maybe got washed out in training.”

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman convened the grand jury as he weighs whether to charge Noor, who has refused to speak with investigators. Noor’s partner told investigators Noor fired his weapon after hearing a loud noise right before Damond approached their police SUV.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, (© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)