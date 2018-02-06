Filed Under:Interstate 35W, Lino Lakes, Serious Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 56-year-old Hibbing woman has life- threatening injuries after a serious crash on Interstate 35W this morning in Lino Lakes.

According to the state patrol, a 2002 Dodge Neon, driven by 56-year-old Audrey Crawford, was driving northbound on 35W when it went off road into the median ditch at the Forest Lake split. The incident was reported shortly after 3 a.m.

Crawford suffered life-threatening injuries. She was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.

Two other people in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.

