MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 56-year-old Hibbing woman has life- threatening injuries after a serious crash on Interstate 35W this morning in Lino Lakes.
According to the state patrol, a 2002 Dodge Neon, driven by 56-year-old Audrey Crawford, was driving northbound on 35W when it went off road into the median ditch at the Forest Lake split. The incident was reported shortly after 3 a.m.
Crawford suffered life-threatening injuries. She was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.
Two other people in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.