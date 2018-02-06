MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — OK, so it’s pretty standard knowledge that Los Angeles traffic is the worst, but what about Minneapolis?
According to a recent report on traffic, Minneapolis doesn’t even break into the top 50 in terms of traffic congestion worldwide.
On the INRIX 2017 Traffic Scorecard Report, Minneapolis came in at a No. 85 for traffic congestion. In the United States, it comes in as the 15th worst city for traffic.
The report says 7 percent of driving time was spent in Minneapolis congestion in 2017 – and 41 peak hours spent in traffic jams.
Unfortunately, St. Paul wasn’t included in the list.
The top three worst cities for traffic in world were Los Angeles, Moscow (Russia) and New York City. Sao Paulo, Brazil took fourth.