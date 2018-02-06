MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The hangover of the Super Bowl still radiates in the state, and it affects the Timberwolves as well.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau is friends with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, but one of his star players grew up an Eagles fan. And he got a front row seat with a freelance gig.

Bill Belichick and Tom Thibodeau coach different sports, but they are firmly bonded by Boston.

“I’ve got a great deal of respect for what he’s done and think all coaches have learned a great deal from him,” Thibodeau said.

So Thibodeau may have been a little disappointed in the outcome with New England falling short. But for one of his star players, well he’s filled with joy, and pride and elation that goes with being the fan of a Super Bowl champion team.

Karl-Anthony Towns is from New Jersey, close enough to Philadelphia to make him and Eagles fan. So when he had the opportunity to serve as a “freelance” still photographer, he jumped at it.

“I mean it was great to be in Minneapolis and be able to watch the Eagles win here at home. It was an amazing experience,” Towns said.

And he was able to capture it with a still camera. Up close, a fan’s dream come true.

“I got some great pictures being able to be on the field right when they were playing, before they were playing and after they won. It was cool to see all of them,” Towns said.

So does this magical day mean he can now let his head coach know who is champion?

“Well he’s actually handled it well,” Thibodeau said.

There might be a good reason for that.

“I finally got to see him today for the first time and I really didn’t want to rub it in too much. We’ve got a game against Cleveland. I think we got a little bigger fish to fry right now,” Towns said.