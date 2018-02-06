MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Airport officials said a “busiest day” record was set Monday as visitors for Super Bowl LII headed back home after a week of festivities leading up to the biggest game in sports.
TSA officials say 60,883 travelers were screened through the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday. That’s nearly double the amount of travelers they expect to see on a typical Monday, which is about 34,000.
The previous record was set in March of 2017, when 47,200 travelers were screened. TSA officials said they were expecting as many as 69,000 travelers on Monday.
TSA workers also screened a single-day record 34,368 bags. That’s about double what they screen on an average day.
They are expecting another busy travel day on Tuesday before operations should return to normal on Wednesday.
Airport officials also estimated that about 1,110 private jets took flight from various Twin Cities airports once the Super Bowl concluded. That’s an average of about one per minute.