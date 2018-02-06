ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jason Zucker tied a career high with his 22nd goal and Devan Dubnyk made 35 saves to help the Minnesota Wild to a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Nino Niederreiter, Marcus Foligno, Mikko Koivu, Matt Dumba and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild, who were coming off a 6-1 loss in Dallas on Saturday.

Minnesota has won three of four and moved within four points of the third-place Blues in the Central Division.

Jaden Schwartz and Dmitrij Jaskin scored for the Blues, who had won four of five.

Dubnyk improved to 21-10-3 by winning his third successive start.

Zucker, in his seventh year, scored 22 goals last season in 79 games. He tied that mark in his 53rd game this season.

Minnesota scored six straight goals after Schwartz got one just 45 seconds in.

Foligno broke a 1-all tie by poking in a rebound at 16:53 of the first period. Koivu pushed the lead to 3-1 just 74 seconds later on a backhand from the slot.

St. Louis goalie Carter Hutton was pulled at the end of the first period after giving up three goals on eight shots. He came into the game with four consecutive wins and had stopped 121 of his previous 123 shots.

NOTES: The Blues will play eight of their next 11 games against Central Division teams. … Blues coach Mike Yeo served as coach of the Wild from 2011-16 and compiled a 173-132-44 mark. … Minnesota RW Chris Stewart, who played for St. Louis during two stints from 2010-14, was a healthy scratch for the fourth time in seven games.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Blues: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)