MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data from the Minnesota Department of Health says water contaminated by 3M may have polluted the ground, but did not pose a significant health risk to people.
The state of Minnesota says for more than four decades, 3M dumped industrial waste containing PFCs at four disposal sites in the east metro.
Last year, the state of Minnesota sued for billions of dollars, claiming 3M’s waste caused higher rates of cancer and premature births in the east metro.
But the Department of Health says it re-examined the available data, and it can’t prove those claims.
Cancer rates and premature births were no higher than communities in the region who don’t use the affected ground water.
The department added: “However, this should not be misinterpreted as a message that we can ignore the risks presented by PFCs in drinking water.”