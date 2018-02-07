Filed Under:Bemidji, Bemidji Middle School, Brandon Bjerknes, Child Pornography

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Bemidji assistant school principal will serve 25 years in prison for using social media to direct dozens of girls and boys to send him sexually explicit photos.

Thirty-five-year-old Brandon Bjerknes was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in St. Paul. Bjerknes pleaded guilty in October to coercion of a minor and child pornography.

Prosecutors say Bjerknes posed as a young teenage boy on social media, encouraging girls and boys as young as 12 to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves.

Bjerknes became assistant principal at the middle school in 2014. He resigned last April and was arrested the next month.

The Star Tribune reports Bjerknes will be on supervised release for life and must register as a predatory offender.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch