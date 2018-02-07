MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A central Minnesota man is accused of threatening a group home employee earlier this week with a knife.
Twenty-four-year-old Billy Ray Wayne Vogt, of Zimmerman, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.
According to witnesses, Vogt pulled out a knife Monday morning at the group home where he lives and threatened to stab an employee.
When another employee began to run away, he chased after her and pulled her down the stairs by her hair. She hit her head on the floor.
Vogt fled the home before police arrived, but they soon found him hiding under a tree in the nearby woods, the sheriff’s office says.
Vogt made his first court appearance Wednesday.