MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The 2018 Winter Olympics start this week in PyeongChang, South Korea, and 21 Minnesotans will be competing.
Minnesota has the third-highest number of locals among athletes competing for Team USA. Of the 21, nine are on the men’s or women’s hockey teams.
The men’s hockey players on Team USA include Will Borgen and Ryan Stoa. There are seven women representing Minnesota on Team USA in hockey. They include Hannah Brandt, Dani Cameranesi, Gigi Marvin, Sidney Morin, Kelly Pannek, Maddie Rooney and Lee Stecklein.
There are six athletes who will be competing in curling at the Winter Olympics. They are Cory Christensen, Tyler George, Aileen Geving, John Landsteiner, Tabitha Peterson, John Shuster and Joe Polo.
There are also three cross-country skiers, one alpine skier and one biathlon competitor. The cross-country skiers are Jessie Diggins, Rosie Frankowski and Annie Hart. David Chodounski will be downhill skiing. Leif Nordgren is competing in the biathlon.
The first events for the Winter Olympics start Wednesday with the luge and biathlon, and skiing and curling begin Thursday.