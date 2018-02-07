ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Ahead of the Super Bowl, sex trafficking was a big concern for law enforcement agencies, who pledged to try to combat the problem throughout the football festivities.

Now, three days after the Big Game, we are getting a look at the arrest numbers.

Over the course of the 10-day Super Bowl festival, more than 3 dozen people were arrested.

Here are some other figures:

36 people were booked on probable cause felony solicitation of a minor.

7 people were booked on probable cause sex trafficking, promotion of prostitution.

14 women were rescued from trafficking situations.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, during the sting, suspects chatted with undercover agents and investigators on different social media platforms.

Those people were then arrested when they arrived at an arranged meeting place for a sexual encounter.

The stings took place between Jan. 26 and Feb. 3 and involved members of the Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force, which includes the BCA, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul and Minneapolis Police departments, DHS, DHSI and the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, according to the BCA.

All of the people arrested were booked into the Ramsey, Scott or Washington County jails and are awaiting charges. Most are from the greater Twin Cities area.