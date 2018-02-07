Filed Under:Facebook, Local TV, Minneapolis, Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What might be one of the last holdouts of the old Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis is set to get a proper memorial.

A Facebook event has been set up to hold a candlelight vigil for the giant cowboy hat sign that has been a staple where Lagoon and Lake Streets meet east of Hennepin Avenue.

The sign was attached to an Arby’s restaurant that had been there for nearly half a century, according to the event page. The Arby’s abruptly closed in recent weeks.

“We must all press F to pay respects for the loss of the iconic Arby’s sign,” the event’s organizer Noah Hevey said. “Come celebrate the loss of this 47 year old landmark. I will be providing some candles, but if you have your own please feel free to bring them.”

As of Wednesday morning, the event page had received more than 700 people saying they would attend, and another 4,000-plus indicating interest in the event.

It’s scheduled to take place Friday at 8 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch