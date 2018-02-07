MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What might be one of the last holdouts of the old Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis is set to get a proper memorial.

A Facebook event has been set up to hold a candlelight vigil for the giant cowboy hat sign that has been a staple where Lagoon and Lake Streets meet east of Hennepin Avenue.

The sign was attached to an Arby’s restaurant that had been there for nearly half a century, according to the event page. The Arby’s abruptly closed in recent weeks.

“We must all press F to pay respects for the loss of the iconic Arby’s sign,” the event’s organizer Noah Hevey said. “Come celebrate the loss of this 47 year old landmark. I will be providing some candles, but if you have your own please feel free to bring them.”

As of Wednesday morning, the event page had received more than 700 people saying they would attend, and another 4,000-plus indicating interest in the event.

It’s scheduled to take place Friday at 8 p.m.