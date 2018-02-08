MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The number of weekly flu hospitalizations has dropped in Minnesota in the last week.
However, the season’s to-date total now tops the season-ending totals for either of the last two winters.
For the week ending last Saturday, 306 people were hospitalized in Minnesota with flu-like symptoms. That’s compared to 498 the week before.
The week before that saw the season’s peak for hospitalizations, at around 650 reported.
As of now, the current flu season has seen more than 3,800 hospitalizations. The 2014-2015 season finished with 4,138 reported hospitalizations.