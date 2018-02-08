Filed Under:Inver Grove Heights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are facing charges for trying to rob a Verizon store in Inver Grover Heights last summer.

Jamaal Marquie Mays, 33, and Jaquon Keshawn Moman, 25, are facing federal robbery and firearms charges in the August 17, 2017, incident.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the two men attempted to rob the store while brandishing a firearm in front of a store employee. That employee has a concealed carry permit, and fired his own gun at Mays and Moman, who returned fire.

One of the men charged was injured in the shootout and hospitalized. The employee was not harmed.

Prosecutors say Mays is a felon, and is therefore prohibited from having a gun.

