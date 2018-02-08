ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Despite a seventh mediation session, the St. Paul Federation of Teachers is still planning to strike.
It’s set to begin next Tuesday, February 13, if no settlement is reached with Saint Paul Public Schools before then.
There are several important issues being discussed by both parties, including caps on class size and more support for English language learners.
Another big concern is money.
The district anticipates another budget shortfall for the upcoming school year as it continues to struggle with declining enrollment.
Mediation is scheduled to continue throughout the week and the weekend if needed.
