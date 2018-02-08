MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending champion Minnesota Lynx will start the 2018 season at home May 20 against the Los Angeles Sparks in a rematch of the last two WNBA finals.
The league unveiled the schedule Thursday, with a second visit by the Sparks set for July 5. The Lynx play on the road against the Sparks June 3 and Aug. 2.
The 17-game home slate for the Lynx includes five Sunday tipoffs.
This is the 20th season for the Lynx, who will play at the renovated Target Center for the first time after spending the 2017 season at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. They will also host the July 28 WNBA All-Star Game for the first time in franchise history.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)