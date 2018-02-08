MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Lakeville middle school principal was charged Thursday with stalking a police detective who had been investigating him for stalking others.
On Wednesday night, Chris Endicott was arrested on suspicion of harassment and stalking.
He was placed on administrative leave from Century Middle School in Lakeville last month after police announced they were investigating activities involving school computers.
City attorneys are prosecuting this case, instead of the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, because the charge is not a felony but rather a gross misdemeanor.
In January, he was placed under investigation in January along with his wife. Authorities believe the two may have accessed private documents on school computers.
Endicott’s wife teaches at Scott Highlands Middle School in Apple Valley. The investigation was prompted by one of her co-workers who went to investigators after somebody remotely reset her district-issued iPad and moved private documents.
Police were then able to track the access back to the Endicotts’ home.