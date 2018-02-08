MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old man is recovering after he tried to jump off his roof riding a homemade rocket bike.
It happened about 2 hours west of the Twin Cities in Willmar Friday afternoon. Police say they found the man on his driveway.
The homemade “rocket bike” did not survive intact. There were a pair of skies, bicycle frame and motorcycle exhaust pipe.
For rocket fuel, the man used HEET, which people add to their gasoline so it won’t freeze.
There’s no word on his condition at this time.