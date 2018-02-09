Filed Under:Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, Ice Fishing, Stephan Lyogky

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There were questions of fraud at a popular recent Minnesota ice fishing tournament.

Now, organizers say lie detectors have cleared three men from Ohio.

Stephan Lyogky won the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza after catching a northern pike that weighed more than three pounds. However, an anonymous tip raised suspicions about the man who was fishing with his dad and brother.

WCCO visited the popular contest a couple years ago. This year, more than 12,000 anglers came to Brainerd on Jan. 27. The three Lyogky men were tested separately by a licensed polygraph examiner, and no deception was detected.

Organizers say they will be allowed to keep their prizes, which include a pick up truck, $1,000 and an ice auger.

