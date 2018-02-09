MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With so many ice sculptures, ice bars and the giant Ecolab Ice Palace in St. Paul, Zelda from Park Rapids and Jonathan from St. Paul asked: What happens to all of these ice creations? Good Question.

According to a spokesman for Minnesota Ice Sculptures, creator of the ice sculptures along Nicollet Mall during the Super Bowl, they are broken down into small pieces and taken to a sod farm in Farmington to melt.

The Winter Carnival Ice Palace will be taken down over six to seven days, starting on Sunday. Those pieces of ice will be taken to melt on a field in St. Paul, according to Joe Gallagher, Ice Palace project manager. Gallagher says the ice doesn’t get all that dirty so they don’t have to worry about contamination issues.

“It works as a natural filtration system that filters back into the dirt,” he says.

As for when the ice pieces will melt will depend on the weather. In the past, the ice has stuck around through early May.