By Heather Brown
Filed Under:Good Question, Heather Brown, Ice Palace, Ice Sculptures, Local TV, St. Paul Winter Carnival

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With so many ice sculptures, ice bars and the giant Ecolab Ice Palace in St. Paul, Zelda from Park Rapids and Jonathan from St. Paul asked: What happens to all of these ice creations? Good Question.

According to a spokesman for Minnesota Ice Sculptures, creator of the ice sculptures along Nicollet Mall during the Super Bowl, they are broken down into small pieces and taken to a sod farm in Farmington to melt.

The Winter Carnival Ice Palace will be taken down over six to seven days, starting on Sunday. Those pieces of ice will be taken to melt on a field in St. Paul, according to Joe Gallagher, Ice Palace project manager.  Gallagher says the ice doesn’t get all that dirty so they don’t have to worry about contamination issues.

“It works as a natural filtration system that filters back into the dirt,” he says.

As for when the ice pieces will melt will depend on the weather. In the past, the ice has stuck around through early May.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch