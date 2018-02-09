Filed Under:Akeley, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Kara Blevins, Missing Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who has been missing since late last week.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says Kara Blevins has been missing since Friday, Feb. 2, and she is pregnant. She was last seen in Akeley, which southwest of Walker.

kara blevins missing woman Sheriff: Missing Pregnant Woman Last Seen In Akeley

(credit: Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say it is believed she doesn’t have a phone, car, money or extra clothing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 732-3331.

