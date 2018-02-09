Wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day? According to a 1,000-person survey conducted across the country by Offers.com and AskMen, consumers in Minnesota go the traditional route when it comes to their Valentine’s Day gifts. Roses, chocolates, a flower bouquet, lingerie, and chocolate diamond rings were the top five gifts in your state this year.

However, keep alcohol and lingerie out of your shopping cart. Minnesota shoppers chose these items as their least favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day.

While shopping early can help you snag the best deals, 20% of Minnesota shoppers admitted that they wait until the week of Valentine’s Day to buy their gifts.

To celebrate the holiday, 24% of consumers in Minnesota said they would be staying in for the night, followed by dinner at a restaurant (18%). When it comes to favorite Valentine’s Day treats, Minnesota consumers prefer candy bars (41%) and caramels (16%).

Roses steal the show as the top Valentine’s Day flower in Minnesota (39%). But if you are looking to give a more unique gift this year, consider tulips (30%) or lilies (14%).

The same survey also found that nine out of 10 Americans feel pressure if they’re not in a relationship on Valentine’s Day. However, they are not willing to go out of their way to find a date. Only 7% of respondents would use a dating app to find a date for V-Day.

Another interesting tidbit from the survey was that people are wishy-washy about first dates on Valentine’s Day. Just 53% say a Valentine’s first date is OK.