(credit: MACC)

Check out this week’s pet guest, Kobe!

Kobe is a 5 year old neutered male Pit Bull. He was owner released to MACC about 2 weeks ago due to a family change that made it so they no longer had enough time for him. We were told by his previous owner that he is housetrained, and he keeps his kennel clean here at the shelter. Kobe’s previous owner also told us that he has lived with and is good with other dogs, cats and small children. Even though Kobe is five years old, he still plays like a puppy. He also knows how to “sit” and “come” on command!

