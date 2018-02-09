Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — A man has died of injuries suffered in a fire at an apartment building in Plymouth, a fire that officials say he may have set.

Officials say the fire broke out in one the building’s third-floor units about 11 p.m. Thursday. The building’s other tenants evacuated safely.

Firefighters discovered heavy smoke in the hallways and learned one person was still inside the apartment. Plymouth Police Chief Mike Goldstein says firefighters rescued the man, who suffered smoke inhalation and severe burns. Authorities said Friday morning the man had died.

Authorities say the man is believed to have set the fire intentionally.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch