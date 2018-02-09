MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say a missing Grand Rapids woman’s truck has been found in Lake County.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Tawhna Pringle‘s vehicle was found southeast of the city of Babbitt, where she was last seen on Jan. 11.
Pringle, 30, was first reported missing on Jan. 6. She is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Grand Rapids Police at 218-326-3464, or call 911.