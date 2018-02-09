MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with Minneapolis Public Schools said Friday that Trent Tucker has resigned as athletic director.
Tucker was named the district’s athletic director back in 2013.
“Trent has been a visible member of our leadership team supporting student athletes across the District over his four years here. We have appreciated his contributions to the District, which include increased graduation rates for student athletes, increased community partnerships, grants and donations, and the remodeling of high school fitness centers,” district officials said in a statement.
In both 2016 and 2017, 99 percent of athletes in Minneapolis Public Schools graduated. Tucker was a basketball star at the University of Minnesota and won an NBA title with the Chicago Bulls.
Tucker’s resignation is effective immediately.
District officials also say Minneapolis Southwest Athletic Director Ryan Lamberty has been placed on administrative leave, and an investigation is underway.
District officials did not share any details, citing data privacy laws.