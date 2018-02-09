MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders have approved raising nonresident and graduate tuition at three schools.
The Board of Regents voted Friday to raise rates at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout as well as at UW-Milwaukee’s business school this fall.
Nonresident undergraduate tuition at UW-Eau Claire will increase $539. Nonresident undergraduate tuition for the materials science and engineering program will increase $391. Nonresident graduate tuition will increase $430.
Nonresident graduate tuition at UW-Stout would increase $296. Nonresident graduate students who pay Minnesota tuition rates under Wisconsin’s reciprocity agreement would pay $157 more. Nonresident grad students under the Midwest Student Exchange Program would pay $166 more.
Nonresident graduate tuition at UW-Milwaukee’s Lubar School of Business will increase $539.
The 2017-19 state budget extended a four-year freeze on resident undergraduate tuition for another biennium.
