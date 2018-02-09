MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of Twin Cities residents with a taste for “the meats” will gather in Uptown Minneapolis for a vigil Friday night.

The group will be holding a vigil for the iconic cowboy hat sign that had been a staple where Lagoon and Lake Streets meet east of Hennepin Avenue.

Arby’s recently closed after nearly 50 years in business in that neighborhood.

A Facebook event page was set up to hold a candlelight vigil for the sign. It’s scheduled to take place Friday at 8 p.m.

“We must all press F to pay respects for the loss of the iconic Arby’s sign,” the event’s organizer Noah Hevey said. “Come celebrate the loss of this 47 year old landmark. I will be providing some candles, but if you have your own please feel free to bring them.”

As of Friday morning, the event page had received nearly 1,000 people saying they would attend, and another 5,000-plus indicating interest in the event.

By the organizer’s own reports, the first 100 “mourners” who arrive will receive a free roast beef sandwich.

“When I made this event 4 days ago, I had no idea this is the response I would get,” Hevey said. “We may be mourning the loss of this icon but I wish this to be a celebration of its existence as well. I just want to thank anyone and everyone who has reached out to me in the last 4 days to help make this event so amazing.”