MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds interesting cocktails that mixologists are stirring up in the Twin Cities. This week, he heads to Italian Eatery in Minneapolis for a fling with some Valentine’s Day drinks.
The Cedar
- 2 oz Cedar-infused Elijah Craig Bourbon*
- ½ oz Solerno
- 2 Dashes Fee Bros Old Fashioned Bitters
- 2 Dashes Angostura Aromatic Bitters
* To infuse bourbon:
Char two food-grade cedar planks (using a torch, toaster, or grill). Place in a large container filled with 750 ml of Elijah Craig bourbon, and allow to rest for 24-36 hours.
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing or pint glass and stir over ice for 20-40 seconds to chill and dilute. Strain into a low ball glass, over a large ice cube. Express a rip of orange peel for garnish.
Hibiscus Punch
- 1 oz Hibiscus Punch Concentrate *
- 8 oz Spritzer (Half Club Soda, Half 7-UP or Sprite)
- Instructions:
- Combine ingredients over ice into a Collins glass. Stir lightly to combine ingredients. Garnish with a lemon wedge.
- * To make Hibiscus Punch Concentrate combine
- 6 Cinnamon Sticks
- 4 Cups Water
- 1 Cup Dried Hibiscus Petals
- 1 Cup Lemon Juice
- 2 Cups Honey
Directions:
Add Water and Cinnamon Sticks into medium sauce pan and simmer for 15 minutes. Turn off heat and add hibiscus. Cover and let steep for 45 minutes. Strain ingredients leaving only liquid. Add remaining ingredients and stir.
