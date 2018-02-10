Filed Under:Justin Trudeau

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crash involving motorcycle officers accompanying Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his visit to Southern California sent one officer to the hospital, but Trudeau’s vehicle was not involved and he was not hurt.

The Ventura County Fire Department says the crash involving California Highway Patrol officers happened shortly after Trudeau’s motorcade left the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, where Trudeau gave a speech Friday night.

One officer was hospitalized with moderate injuries. It’s not clear what caused the crash.

Trudeau was on his second day of a visit to California. He made appearances in San Francisco on Thursday and is set to appear in Los Angeles on Saturday.

