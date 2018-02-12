MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to sexually assault a 7-year-old girl while staying at an Airbnb in Minnetonka, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Twenty-eight-year-old Derrick Kinchen pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 13.

Kinchen made a Norgaard plea in court Monday, which is a guilty plea where the defendant claims they are unable to recall facts of the case due to intoxication.

Kinchen acknowledged the following facts in court: Last September, he rented a spare room through Airbnb from a couple in Minnetonka. Kinchen was in town for a wedding and returned to the couple’s home around midnight.

The 7-year-old girl was sleeping in her parents’ bedroom. According to the attorney’s office, about 15 minutes after the girl’s father came home, he went up to the bedroom and found Kinchen lying naked on the bed next to his daughter. The father yelled at Kinchen, who grabbed his coat and wallet and ran.

Kinchen told the court he remembers drinking a lot that night, going to the bathroom and returning to what he thought was his room. After that, he remembers being yelled at and running away.

He said he fell asleep in a neighbor’s boat and woke up when a police dog bit him. He was then arrested.

Kinchen will be sentenced May 18. He is expected to receive five years on probation with 18 months in prison if he violates probation. He will also be sentenced to 120 days in the workhouse, the attorney’s office said, but will be given credit for the 142 days he’s already served.