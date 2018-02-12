Filed Under:Becker County, Bruce Basswood, Criminal Vehicular Homicide, DWI, Hit And Run, Joshua Jones

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man with a lengthy history of driving while intoxicated is accused of killing a 21-year-old man in a hit-and-run on a northern Minnesota highway.

Forty-seven-year-old Bruce Basswood of Ponsford was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in Becker County after prosecutors say he fatally struck Joshua Jones, also of Ponsford, Thursday evening.

The charges allege Basswood fled and was intoxicated when authorities located him at a home.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Basswood has been convicted at least six times for drunken driving in Minnesota. His driver’s license is canceled, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Basswood was also convicted six times for driving under a canceled license, most recently last May.

He remained jailed Monday with bail set $250,000.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch