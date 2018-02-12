Filed Under:Chris Coleman, Governors Race, Mark Dayton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman is stepping out of the race for governor.

Coleman announced Monday that he is suspending his campaign less than a week after he came in fourth place in the state’s precinct caucuses.

The top three leaders in the Democratic caucuses were U.S. Congressman Tim Walz, State Auditor Rebecca Otto, and former Minnesota House Majority Leader Erin Murphy.

In a statement announcing the suspension of his campaign, Coleman urged those still in the race to fight for good jobs and universal health care.

“In a time of growing wealth inequality, we must continue to remind Minnesotans that economic security is what the DFL has always stood for,” he said.

With Gov. Mark Dayton not seeking re-election, both parties are looking to gain control of the state’s top office.

On the Republican side, all eyes are on former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who appears to be weighing a potential campaign for his old job.

The winner of last week’s Republican straw poll was Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson.

