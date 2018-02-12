MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another staple of old school Twin Cities dining is about to close its doors.

The Vescio’s restaurant in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis announced on its Facebook page that it will close after more than 60 years in business.

The closure will happen in March.

“It has been one heck of a run. We have had the pleasure of serving multiple generations of families over the years. We have even had five generations of our own family working at Vescio’s in Dinkytown,” the post read. “As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. In March, our family will move on to new beginnings, adventures and opportunities. Once again, thank you to all of our customers and friends for so many wonderful memories. We will certainly miss all of you.”

The restaurant, located right in the heart of the University of Minnesota campus’s Dinkytown stomping grounds, specializes in traditional red-sauce Italian dishes — spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan, oven-baked rigatoni.

They also features a pizza named after sports reporter Sid Hartman, called “Sid’s Special,” with sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, sweet fried peppers, extra cheese and special seasoning.