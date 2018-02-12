MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Wisconsin say alcohol was likely a factor in a wrong-way crash that left one woman dead and two other people hospitalized.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, a 47-year-old man driving a Kia SUV crossed the center line on Highway 79 in Sherman Township, hitting a Chevy SUV head-on.
The 54-year-old woman driving the Chevy was killed in the crash. Her 19-year-old daughter was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office said the driver of the Kia appears to have been intoxicated. Criminal charges will be determined by the Dunn County district attorney after investigation is completed.
The 47-year-old also sustained non-life threatening injuries.