MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Destiny Pitts has been picked as the Big Ten’s freshman of the week award winner for a sixth time this season, after leading the surging Gophers to a pair of victories.

Pitts had 18 points and seven rebounds in a 78-74 win at Purdue on Thursday and 17 points and seven rebounds in a 101-68 win over Penn State on Sunday. Only seven freshmen women in conference history, including Minnesota’s Amanda Zahui B. in 2013-14, have received the weekly award six or more times. The 5-foot-10 forward from Detroit is eighth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage, 13th in rebounding average and 20th in scoring average.

The Gophers (19-6, 8-4) have climbed into fourth place in the conference. They host 23rd-ranked Michigan and 10th-ranked Maryland this week.

