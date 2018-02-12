MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The two most recent Tony winners for best musical are both set to come to the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis during the coming season, along with the most recent winner for best revival of a musical.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust just announced its full slate of shows, a lineup that boasts 33 Tony Awards in total.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit “Hamilton” kicks off the Hennepin Theatre Trust’s 2018-2019 season with a six-week engagement beginning Aug. 29 and running until Oct. 7. The show, which quickly became the hottest ticket on Broadway when it first opened, tells the story of Alexander Hamilton but through a blend of hip-hop, jazz, and Broadway showtune.

“Dear Evan Hansen,” which won the Tony last year, will open toward the end of the season, running from May 28, 2019 through June 9, 2019. With songs from La La Land‘s Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, the show made a star out of Ben Platt and dealt with themes of social anxiety.

Fans of classic musicals will enjoy taking in the recent revivals of “Hello, Dolly!” and “Fiddler on the Roof.” The former plays April 16-21, 2019 and the latter closes out the season July 30, 2019 through Aug. 4, 2019.

Additionally, those who missed “The Book of Mormon” the last time it made it to town will get another shot Nov. 6-18. Other returning shows include “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” “Les Miserables” and “Rock of Ages.”

There are eight shows making their Minnesota premieres. In addition to “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hanson” and the revivals of “Hello, Dolly!” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” Hennepin Theatre Trust promises “A Bronx Tale,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “On Your Feet!,” and “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

“We anticipate this will be our most popular season ever so we are encouraging people to buy their packages as early as possible,” Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust, said.

Season subscriptions go on sale to the public on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Current subscribers can begin renewing their packages immediately.