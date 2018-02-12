Filed Under:Aaron Daniel Zimmerman, Heroin Overdose, Nathan Charles Mock, Nicole Lee Baker, Robert Louis Bellanger-Fohrenkam, Samuel Dejesus Cabrales, Thief River Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say four people were arrested Monday after a 24-year-old man died in a drug overdose in Thief River Falls.

Police responded to a report of a possible overdose at 10:02 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Samuel Dejesus Cabrales.

An investigation showed Cabrales had used heroin laced with fentanyl.

After further investigation, three men and one woman were arrested in connection with the incident. They have been identified as 41-year-old Aaron Daniel Zimmerman, 23-year-old Nathan Charles Mock, 30-year-old Nicole Lee Baker and 36-year-old Robert Louis Bellanger-Fohrenkam.

All four are in custody at the Pennington County Jail awaiting charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch