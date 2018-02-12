MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say four people were arrested Monday after a 24-year-old man died in a drug overdose in Thief River Falls.
Police responded to a report of a possible overdose at 10:02 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Samuel Dejesus Cabrales.
An investigation showed Cabrales had used heroin laced with fentanyl.
After further investigation, three men and one woman were arrested in connection with the incident. They have been identified as 41-year-old Aaron Daniel Zimmerman, 23-year-old Nathan Charles Mock, 30-year-old Nicole Lee Baker and 36-year-old Robert Louis Bellanger-Fohrenkam.
All four are in custody at the Pennington County Jail awaiting charges.